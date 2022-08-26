OPINION: Direction the key for youth mental health

DEAR News Of The Area,

HEARING of children and youths with mental health difficulties: those who are not experiencing a richer, more fulfilling, energising life, moves me deeply!

Oh, that I had the capacity to reach out a helping hand…to gently walk with them out of the blackness.

So, I’ve asked myself the question, “How is it that darkness, (to date) has not ‘overwhelmed’ me? Is it because I’ve lived a charmed, overindulged-life where everything has gone right?”

Far from it!

My generation was very, very different.

I suspect I’ve known my share of hurts, disappointments, losses – the highs and the lows.

I’ve discovered that that is the nature of life itself!

It’s even the nature of the ‘natural world’.

For what it’s worth, I leave this with you!

At a very early age I was given a precious gift!

It was the gift of direction!

Direction in greeting people, direction in kindness and courtesy, direction in ‘being’ and of ‘giving’ service to others, direction in choosing a community where great friendships and values were taught, direction in joyous relationships – social, music and sporting, and direction to prepare me for whatever comes along – including ‘finalities’.

Now, in my very senior years, I can observe so much!

All the ‘direction’ my parents and loving friends gave me, all the ‘direction’ offered from ‘teachers’ and ‘influences for good’, and all the outstretched friendly hands I’ve received, gave me a place in the world: a sense of worth, a unique, though simple role to occupy in community. Direction has been everything!

There’s hardly a day passes without a greeting, a smile, or a kind word that does not warm my heart.

To date, there has been no room for ‘unceasing’ despair or darkness, or hurt or worthlessness feelings.

The ‘direction’ offered me in my childhood and my youth, still carries me forward – every day!

What a thrill it would be that from the contents of this simple letter, someone would become more aware of a child or young person’s need for loving, guiding, and ‘clear’ direction.

Or someone decided to lead Cubs, Scouts, Girl Guides or take them to a church, sporting club or activity to unite them with others who, with the best of intentions, give sound, loving ‘direction’.

I think I can safely promise that the time and intention offered in ‘Sound, Loving Direction’ would rapidly reduce the sadness that so many of the young now feel.

Direction is a must!

It has the potential to ‘carry forward’ and to point the way!

It may also reduce the ceaseless search for what is not easily found on the internet and iPhone!

Regards,

Kenneth B PALMER,

Coffs Harbour