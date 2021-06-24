OPINION: Disappointing turnout at flood recovery morning tea

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of This Area,

I SAW your full page ad about the flood recovery morning tea at Macksville Senior Citizens Centre on 16 of June to get together and thank the volunteers, so I went along, there was a beautiful morning tea, hot and cold food, a lot of volunteers were there but only a few residents.

I was very disappointed with this response when you think of all the people that went through the recovery system 1173 in total.

Surely some people that were helped could have turned up to say thank you to these people, very disappointing.

Regards,

Irene HAY,

Nambucca Valley.