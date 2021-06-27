OPINION: Don’t judge others’ choice of eggs!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News of the Area,

I WAS reading the letter to Jasminda on Friday June 18’s ‘On the Couch’ and I feel I have to comment.

How dare Liz speak to that customer on their choice of eggs?

Did she consider that person may not be able to afford the Free Range Eggs as they are much more expensive?

Perhaps Liz should speak to the companies that put those products on the shelf (not the store manager, as they do not have a choice what goes on the shelf).

I purchase free range myself but that is my choice and I can afford them.

Belittling a person is not the way to go Liz.

Regards,

Susan TIERNEY,

Arrawarra.