OPINION: Electric Vehicle Charger for Tea Gardens?

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE NSW Government initiative seeking hosts for electric vehicle (EV) chargers in regional areas may help local businesses get more customers in the door.

The NSW Government is offering to install a Fully Funded EV Charger to local businesses to help pull in more business.

As a local EV owner, I have to drive to Karuah to charge up my Electric Vehicle.

Tea Gardens has a bigger population than Karuah, and draws more tourists than Karuah, so why NOT have a local EV charger here in Tea Gardens?

Regards,

Brian WILSON.