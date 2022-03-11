OPINION: Equality in low-cost housing allocations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I READ with interest, a recent article (‘Landmark State-Federal Agreement To Build Dozens Of Local Affordable Homes’, Paul Fogarty, p9, February 11 Edition) regarding new low-income housing in our local area.

State Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the State and Federal governments would jointly fund the $10 million project to deliver “much-needed low-cost housing” for low-income women over the age of 55, on land owned by the RFBI in Bellingen.

This appears to be a wonderful project and certainly will be beneficial to all concerned and assist some vulnerable members of the older community.

There is however a disturbing aspect to the project, namely that all accommodation is being allocated to women.

Considering that some older men do become disadvantaged/low income too, would it not have been possible to allocate some of the 40 residences to men?

Even a token half dozen would be better than none!

For those people who think men should miss out, what if it was your male relative or friend who is being overlooked simply because they are male?

It also defies comprehension that both State and Federal Governments are willing to financially back this anti-equality project model with an election coming soon.

Hopefully, whoever decided to only house women realise they are ignoring today’s equality standards and that men should be included in the low-income housing project as well.

Regards,

Neville HAWKINS,

Nambucca Heads.