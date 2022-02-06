OPINION: Everyone deserves a place to live in safety

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM beyond angry, I am furious at the lack of affordable/renting housing in the Coffs Harbour area.

Why are people living in tents and cars, near the local creek and the Jetty area, through no fault of their own, when the grand new wasteful Civic Centre is being built, it really is beyond me!

The Council should hang their heads in shame for their lack of foresight, which is leaving so many people in dire circumstances which they don’t deserve.

Everyone deserves some dignity and a place to live in safety.

How many homeless people would be housed, with the money spent on the new Civic Centre?

I think it is a very valid question.

Regards,

Bev ROWLING,

Toormina.