OPINION: Excitement over Jetty Foreshore opportunities

DEAR News Of The Area,



I FEEL excited for the vast array of options that the Jetty Foreshore revitalisation draft masterplan offers our growing regional city.

We have a great opportunity to have tourist accommodation down there, to help support restaurants and bars on the jetty strip and near the water.

Let’s make us a first rate tourist destination once more.

Creating businesses that not just survive, but are vibrant and thrive.

This plan offers so much for our kids to do.

From little kids parks and water play, to our bigger kids basketball courts, bike lanes, bars and employment opportunities.

Finally the full family destination we’ve been waiting decades for.

I was a bit apprehensive at first on residential.

But I had a chat with the team and I now understand why they are there and that mixed use buildings with public accessible facilities on the ground floor resolves some of the concerns around private access.

I’ve been a strong supporter of residential being what’s needed to support the businesses in the CBD, so it would be hypocritical of me to not do the same for the businesses at the Jetty.

Please Coffs, let’s not let this opportunity pass us by.

It would be devastating for our city to still be sitting on this for another few decades.

You only have a few days left to help our city reach its full potential.

Fill out the survey today.

Regards,

Nikki WILLIAMS,

Coffs Harbour.