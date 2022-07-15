OPINION: Fantastic live classical concert

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WENT to a fantastic concert on Friday night given by Lior and the Tinalley Quartet with 200 people in the audience.

The concert was arranged by Coffs Harbour Music Society in association with Musica Viva and Coffs Harbour City Council.

For people interested in live music given by world class performers, The Music Society will be giving three more concerts this year.

The details can be found on the Coffs Harbour Music Society website.

Regards,

John COURCIER,

Coffs Harbour.