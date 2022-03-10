OPINION: Farewell to a special lady – Miriam Rullis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS privileged along with other folk to attend the memorial service for the late Miriam Rullis on Friday 4 March at the C.ex Club.

At the entrance we were presented with a gift which contained sunflower seeds, a bookmark, a cross for her faith and strength, a candle for her warmth, and tissues which read “Sometimes memories sneak out of our eyes and roll down our cheeks”.

This was all organised by Miriam, only 54 years old, while suffering with a brain tumour.

Miriam and Victor over the years have fostered up to 50 children from broken homes while also running their funeral home.

It takes special caring people to do this.

Miriam’s passing leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Regards,

Phyllis TAYLOR,

Coffs Harbour.