OPINION: Flash mob with a message hits Nambucca Heads

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE political campaign hit the streets of Nambucca Heads in force last Saturday.

There was great support from the public and passing traffic for the team supporting our Independent candidate Carolyn Heise, or Caz as she is named on her publicity posters.

She has pledged to work with the community of Cowper to bring back integrity and honesty to the political arena.

She is campaigning on behalf of the elderly and disabled and will promote affordable health care for all.

Carolyn is a former Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

She is concerned about the cost of living pressures and issues around affordable housing.

One of her pledges, if elected, is to press for significant and permanent rise in welfare and pension payments to lift people out of poverty.

Caz says, “It’s time to challenge the two–party system.”

We need change and we need it now.

So think carefully before you cast your vote.

Don’t leave it to the last minute to decide.

Give it some thought before you set out for the polling booths because a lot rests on the result of this coming election.

Regards,

Marlene GRIFFIN,

Valla Beach.