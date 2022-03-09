OPINION: Flood risks at Parry’s Cove

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

IT is amazing to see that after all the floods along the East Coast, the Hunter Central Coast Joint Regional Planning Panel is still considering a 691 residential lot subdivision of the wetlands in front of Coles and alongside the Skate Park.

This meeting will be held by public teleconference on Wednesday 16 March 2022 at 4pm.

If interested phone 8217 2060.

This subdivision is now known as Parry’s Cove but was the original Riverside application which was turned down.

Nothing has changed, just it has been re-submitted with a few less houses.

Before any development starts 0.9 meters of earth is required to fill the area.

What does this tell you?

There is no mention as to where this earth is to be sourced nor how it is to be transported into this area.

Approximately 50 to 100mm of rain is all that is required to flood this area, add roads and house roofs to this mix and all their little retention dams will overflow.

Rainfall of 200mm locally, 200 mm up river at Bulahdelah and a high tide might one day make the Myall River flood into this area,

I wonder what the insurance premium will be for a property here?

There is ample land on the rise behind me on Shearwater Ridge which does not flood. Why risk flooding in the lowland below which is only going to get worse if you believe in climate change?

Kind regards,

David BRUCE,

Tea Gardens.