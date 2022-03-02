OPINION: For a community voice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

LEARNT a lesson from last election, one that’s gunna last,

This poor country of ours is rooted in the past.

We had a chance to take a plan and move right on ahead,

But again the voters chose to go nowhere fast instead.

No matter how our country grows the mindset still takes hold,

Do nothing for fear of change, do nothing that is bold.

We’re into Rip van Winkle era number three,

Thanks to Menzies, Howard and the current LNP

It’s the third stage now, where nothing’s getting done,

Don’t do any of those bold things, just sit there on your bum.

We’re drifting policy free and running in a vacuum,

We’ve seen no solutions for the elephants in the back room.

Don’t talk to me about a fair go, that notion’s truly dead,

A helping hand and generous Aussies, has been turned on its head.

Greed has taken over, and for my country I despair,

For it’s become so selfish with a general lack of care.

Just like the national scene the policies came to naught,

As fear and innuendo and the dollar ruled their thought.

How can we close our eyes and simply let things go by?

Does it no longer matter if things we’re told are just a lie?

But good things come to those who wait, it’s said.

And electing an independent in Cowper is far from dead,

We’re readying to go again with hope and new zeal,

The swarms will be round about and they’ll be dressed in teal.

Honesty and integrity are the basis of how we live,

And we need ‘community’ back in politics to allow us all to give.

Our spirit is irresistible and we’ll work towards a win,

And that means having an independent member voted in!

Regards,

Trevor HARRAGON,

Boambee East.