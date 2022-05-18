OPINION: For change, for the future and for hope

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison and the coalition are running an election campaign around “don’t risk it, stick with what we have now”.

He is clearly saying that what we have now is the best we can do.

Is that right?

Are young people condemned to never owning a home?

Are wage earners stuck with falling real wages that don’t keep pace with inflation?

Is the haphazard, inadequate response to fire and floods the best we will get?

Are we all going to suffer old age with inadequate care and support?

Are we just going to turn our backs on future generations by failing to address catastrophic climate change?

The Prime Minister is selling a pretty bleak message.

It is a message of complacency.

It is a message lacking in optimism, energy and ideas.

It is a message from a tired Prime Minister and a tired government.

Worse still, it is a message without hope.

I cannot accept the Government’s message.

We have a right to hope for a better future and an obligation to act for ourselves and the generations that follow us.

That’s why I will be voting Labor.

For change, for the future and for hope.

Regards,

Tony JUDGE,

Coffs Harbour.