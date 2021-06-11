Opinion: Get Vaccinated Opinion by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 11, 2021 DEAR News Of The Area, I WOULD like to encourage everyone, especially those over 50 years old, to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible. Please do not wait for a ‘better’ vaccine. The AstraZeneca one is ready and available and even the first injection, which is completely painless, gives you a higher level of protection against this malevolent virus. After the second jab (three months later), you are 98% protected. The Pfizer vaccine is also available to the under-50s. The risk of getting a blood-clot and dying is virtually nil whereas the risk of dying from the virus itself is much higher. Yes, some 10% of people may get some mild side-effects for up to four days after the jab (not in my case, though) but it’s still so much better than getting Covid-19 itself. Help keep our communities virus-free by getting your Covid-19 jab as soon as possible. Regards, P A DENNIS, Coffs Harbour.