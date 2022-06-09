OPINION: Going, going, gone in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THEY ask us to create a vibrant thriving foreshore, but what about Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas that we have completely lost or are lying dormant?

Lost: our Civic Centre, our important tourist information centre, the Catholic Club, even St Augustine’s nursing home.

I have lost count of the empty retail shops in the city centre.

Yes, a five minute lease on the fishing club, while the old courthouse and police station is empty.

Very soon the library, art gallery, museum and probably the council building will follow.

The old saying is when one door closes another one opens, but I think we have looked far too long at the closed door and it’s time we opened our eyes before it’s too late, where are we going wrong?

Regards,

Phyllis TAYLOR,

Coffs Harbour.