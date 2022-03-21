OPINION: Greens view on closure of Cedar Wharf Lodge Bulahdelah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

MY name is Karl Attenborough and I am the Greens candidate for Lyne in the forthcoming Federal Election.

On 15 March 2022, I attended a town meeting at Bulahdelah regarding the imminent closure of the Cedar Wharf Lodge.

Present at the meeting was Anglican Bishop Peter Stuart and Dr David Gillespie, the sitting Member for Lyne.

Whilst many in attendance will form their own views regarding the performance of Bishop Stuart and Dr Gillespie, it was abundantly clear that the people of Bulahdelah gave trust to Anglican care only to see it soiled in return.

The people from the Bulahdelah community spoke with dignity in the face of what could only be best described as a callous indifference that cared more about profit than it does about people.

My question would be to both Bishop Stuart and Dr Gillepsie, “At what point does it become more profitable to improve the lives of our loved ones, than it does, to destroy their lives?”

As we know a Federal Election is due.

I would respectfully ask the Bulahdelah community to view the Greens’ ‘Older People’ policy.

Whilst the perception of the Greens is mainly as a party for environmental issues, they are also a party for social justice and a grassroots democracy that rejects corporate donations.

With regards to Aged Care, important points of Greens’ policy are:

1. The Federal Government must play a central role in the funding, regulation and support of high quality aged care services.

2. Aged Care should be provided on a not-for-profit basis.

3. Access to high quality, appropriate health and aged care services and housing should be on the basis of need and not the ability to pay or where people live.

See more at https://greens.org.au/policy

If anyone has any further questions or would like to contact me, my email is [email protected] or you can message me via Facebook.

Thank you for your time,

Karl ATTENBOROUGH,

Federal Greens Candidate for Lyne.