OPINION: Have your say on Animal Protection

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE Berejiklian/Barilaro government employs the tactic of diminishing parliamentary legislation in favour of regulation.

This time the Minister for Agriculture has released a discussion paper with his plan to take over Animal Protection.

Marshall’s monopoly of animal protection is a clear conflict of interest.

For example, intensive factory farming is incompatible with high animal welfare standards.

Under this plan, not only will animals suffer, but our rights to balanced parliamentary representation will be eroded.

This is another example of Coalition governments dismantling our democracy.

The public only has until 3 September to make a submission on the paper.

Send your submission to animalwelfare.submissions@dpi.nsw.gov.au.

Yours faithfully,

Mary FORBES,

Eungai Creek NSW 2441