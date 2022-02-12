OPINION: High Rises and Refugees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

YES, Margaret England (‘More refugee representation’, Coffs Coast NOTA, p22, 28 January Edition) that’s what it comes down to, we could have had many, many accommodations for the homeless and refugees if it wasn’t for the fact that our last marvellous Council and Mayor decided to spend many millions on this ridiculous Civic Centre, which you were so eager to support.

It’s time to pay the piper, and if you are so concerned about the ‘inhuman’ treatment of the homeless, you should have thought about it a long time ago before putting your stamp of approval on this wasted building which could have housed many people.

Perhaps you would like to dip into your bank account so you could start building them houses.

And Trevor Pigot (‘Supporting refugees, but not high rises’, Coffs Coast NOTA, p24, 4 February Edition), there is no point in blaming the Government, this is a local issue which could easily have been addressed by our Council.

Maybe you and Margaret could get together and start building, or an even better idea, turn the Civic Centre into a nice big housing centre for refugees and homeless people!

Regards,

D WILSON,

Coffs Coast.