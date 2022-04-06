OPINION: Housing. A Basic Need

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

MY son and my ex-husband live in Coffs Harbour.

My son is the carer of his father, who has terminal cancer, with the support of an overworked palliative care team and whatever help our family can provide.

My son and my ex-husband have recently been issued with a notice to vacate their rental accommodation within 30 days.

While this period has been extended due to the support of the Palliative Care Social Worker, this is the last thing our family needs.

My son and ex have been on the public housing list for over a decade but due to the lack of affordable and community housing, are now in grave danger of joining the hundreds of other homeless people in our Shires.

How can this happen in a ’first world’, ‘civilised’ country like Australia?

A roof over your head and food on the table are basic human needs along with the means of meeting those needs.

Affordable housing, healthcare, education, training and employment opportunities are essential in keeping our communities well and thriving.

They are just as, if not more important, than the ‘economy’.

Who is this economy really serving anyway?

Big businesses, multinationals, overseas investors and commercial industrials?

Are their profits taxed at the same level, if not higher, than your average wage-earner?

If not, this would adjust the unfair imbalance and help pay for our basic human needs.

The reintroduction of the Low Income Earners Home Loan Scheme would meet both the need for affordable housing and benefit government coffers.

The government provides a housing loan to workers, who pay the loan back as ‘rent’ plus a low interest fee so the government makes some profit on the loans and the worker ends up owning their own home.

Without this scheme, introduced by Paul Keating, I wouldn’t have been able to afford my home.

So thank you Paul.

We need more leaders like you.

Also, should housing or any other provision or product that meets basic needs, be used as an investment for those who already own a home for example?

This puts home ownership out of the reach of low income earners and those unable to work due to illness, disability, old age or even regional location.

This, when thousands are struggling just to keep a rental roof over their heads, food on the table and childcare so that they can work etc.

And what about a health tax on products proven to be damaging to the health of both humans, animals and the environment we all depend on, to help finance the health and aged care system and the sustainability of the land?

As with all professions and areas of responsibility, perhaps would-be politicians should undergo at least three years training for the job, including in portfolio subjects they have no experience of and at least one year of living on only the basic wage (no family loans allowed!).

Isn’t it time we got our priorities straight, demand that our taxes are used to provide our basic needs and to speak up for those who are denied access to them.

Regards,

Josie ROBINSON,

Dorrigo.