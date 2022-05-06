OPINION: How long is too long in power?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

AT this time of elections and war it is worth contemplating the role of leadership, or the lack thereof, and the exercise of power.

A common feature of leadership is the belief that one is indispensable, particularly if the leader has been in the position for any length of time.

Good leaders know when to move on.

Former State premiers Peter Beattie and Steve Bracks knew that ten years was the maximum before one started to become tired and stale.

They trained up successors and left before they became “past it”.

They did not consider themselves irreplaceable.

Leaders who have definitely stayed too long, and plan on staying for many decades to come, are Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

They have changed, or manipulated, term limits to become “President for life” – a frightening prospect that does not bode well.

They both appear to see military expansion and conquest as a project that will ensure a legacy and bequeath them a form of immortality.

The USA, sensibly, have a two four-year term limit as President.

Other leaders, closer to home, that stayed too long include John Howard.

By the end of his eleven and a half year term he had succumbed to the over-reach of hubris and tried to force through the industrial relations changes of Work Chances and was not only voted out of government but lost his seat.

Soon, we shall participate in choosing the next government of Australia.

We may well ask if the nine years of the current leadership has shown the familiar trend of a paucity of ideas and hubristic over-reach.

There are alternatives and we do have preferential voting which can be a powerful tool if used effectively.

I would advise people to discuss and understand how preferential voting can be used to full effect, both to ensure that your values are reflected in the candidates you select, and that the candidates you dislike are numbered last.

The power is in your hands.

Regards,

Peter SOBEY,

Valla.