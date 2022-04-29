OPINION: If Nationals are not reflecting community views, join the party and have your say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

COLIN Grant may consider the Nationals have lost their roots (‘When did the National Party lose its roots?’, p29, Coffs Coast NOTA, 8 April Edition) but any party can only reflect the views of their members.

If Colin feels the Nationals are not reflecting the views of the community, has he considered becoming a member where he can have his say on the direction and policies?

Party members have regular direct liaison with State and Federal members and can express their opinion on any bills coming before the parliaments.

It is also worth being aware that in NSW the Nationals are a completely independent party to the Liberals and agree to a coalition to form government.

A coalition means that the two parties need to reach agreement on many topics and like any democratic system you do not always get your own way.

Draft legislation may not always be 100 percent in line with the policies of the Nationals, but can be amended prior to voting to more closely align with the views of the regional community the Nationals represent.

You win some and lose some but it is always better to be inside the tent contributing, than outside the tent and dissatisfied!

Regards,

Keith BENSLEY,

Sawtell.