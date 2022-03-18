OPINION: Importance of Indigenous language teaching

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GIINAGAY News Of The Area,

I HAVE been watching the development of the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School with interest.

It was gratifying to read in the News Of The Area (‘Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School Opens Its Doors’, Andrew Vivian, p12, 11 March Edition) of the opening of this school.

It has been shown in numerous locations throughout the world (e.g. Wales, US, Aotearoa/New Zealand) that when children are taught in their Indigenous language and culture, then it has huge benefits (to the individual child and to their families and communities.)

It behooves those of us from non-Indigenous cultures to support and applaud this development. I wish the school (and its teachers and pupils) well and offer a “kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui” (be strong, be brave, be steadfast) to you all.

Regards,

Bruce MEDER,

Coffs Harbour.