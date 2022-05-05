OPINION: In support of the Great Koala National Park

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE recent allocation of funds for the protection of koalas is welcomed.

But, Australia has one of the highest numbers of endangered native animals in the world.

Significant action must be taken, if we are to protect our unique animals and allow them to thrive.

That is why I support the establishment of the Great Koala National Park (GKNP) for our region.

The GKNP would stop logging in state native forests, and add the 175,000 hectares. to the existing 140,000 hectares in protected areas, and create an area in which our koalas (which represents 20 percent of the state’s koalas) would thrive.

It has been proposed after extensive research and its modelling has been assessed by the research department of the Newcastle University, and considered to be sound.

The GKNP not only is established for the protection of our koalas and other endangered native animals, such as the eastern quoll and gliders, it would establish and increase the amount of recreational options in the area.

Bike tracks, walking tracks, horse trails all will be extended and improved.

It would create, over fifteen years, almost 10,000 additional jobs in our area and bring in an extra $400 million in tourism.

The establishment of the GKNP would cost the existing forestry jobs in native forestry logging, but the present logging of native forests runs at a loss.

It is the forest plantations that are profitable.

The GKNP would create continuing work for foresters; in maintenance, management and restoring our native forests.

As well, it would create work for trades people, environmentalists and tour operators.

This is why I fully support the creation of the Great Koala National Park.

Regards,

Edmund LOUREY,

Coffs Coast.