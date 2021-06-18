OPINION: IPCC temperature models

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News of the Area

OH dear, just when I thought I could trust the scientists with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and NASA, W Duesbury tells me I’m mistaken.

W Duesbury tells me that “the IPCC model’s predicted temperatures are well in excess of the reality observed by meteorological balloons and NASA satellites”.

I thought I’d overcome my confusion by checking with IPCC and NASA.

First, I discovered that there is not one model, there are several.

I wonder which ‘one’ W Duesbury refers to?

Second, here is what I read on NASAs own website, ‘The results (of checking 17 models between 1970 and 2007) 10 of the model projections closely matched observations.

‘Moreover, after accounting for differences between modeled and actual changes in atmospheric carbon dioxide and other factors that drive climate, the number increased to 14.

‘The authors found no evidence that the climate models evaluated either systematically overestimated or underestimated warming over the period of their projections’.

I think I’ll go with the actual results NASA reveals on its website.

Regards

Bruce MEDER,

Coffs Harbour.