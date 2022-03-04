OPINION: Irony or early April Fools prank

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE recent article showing a picture of Pat Conaghan encouraging applications for tree planting grants, in honour of the Queen’s jubilee caught my eye.

A great initiative, which compliments the recent expanded State government funding to protect habitat for koalas.

However the irony when large areas of native bush are routinely clear felled for various short term and non sustainable and non community economic purposes is difficult to overlook. Sustainable, co-ordinated policy to protect our environment will create long term employment and economic benefits rather than piecemeal political media stunts.

Will the National Party be providing more to protect the local environment by expanding National Parks, as this will truly be a royal event worth celebrating?

Regards,

Rob THOMAS,

Bonville.