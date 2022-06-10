OPINION: Jetty foreshore development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

IN any study looking at changes in the Jetty precinct both specialist expertise and especially everyday knowledge and sentiments need to be considered.

Any future development requires coalitions and interventions adapted to the unique situation that strengthen its substance while promoting coexistence in the precinct.

The community must together assess what might be possible and meaningful and give the best lifestyle to all who presently enjoy it.

The gap between everyday language of the community and specialist language the experts must be bridged so communication can be fruitful and honesty must prevail.

Social questions over and above building/investments need to be meaningfully discussed.

In this way we can honestly find out the desires of the people as well as potential for improvement that is not investment based.

In theory this is supposedly happening with the formulation of the draft master plan for a new and revitalised Jetty Foreshore.

Did the NSW Government via their consultant company really “listen” to earlier feedback?

Are they listening now?

I was a participant in one of the two workshops held at the fishing club several years ago and clearly the community sentiment did not match the summing up given by the consultants on the day and taken as truth in the formulation of the draft master plan.

We listen!

Yes, Coffs Harbour needs to grow and diversify our economy and tourism is a key industry.

My worry is that our growth may be impeded by decisions resulting in Coffs Harbour not being quite the lifestyle choice or holiday destination it was because of bad development decisions based on (deliberate?) misinterpretation of community sentiments.

We need to be aware that once the limited and much used open space is dwindled it can’t be regained.

The glossy online brochure looks fine but I worry that this is a sales pitch for those who have already decided to let investment returns override community lifestyles.

Regards,

Anna SINCLAIR,

Coffs Harbour.