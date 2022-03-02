OPINION: Jetty Foreshore Project Steering Advisory Committee (PSAC) is just that…an advisory committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

In response to Bruce Weirs letter (‘Abject Betrayal of the Coffs Harbour Community’, p24, Coffs Coast News of The Area, 18 February 2022), as a member of the Project Steering Advisory Committee I can affirm the proposal for construction of 240 residential units and 60 tourist accommodation units along the railway land west of Jordan esplanade does not conform with my understanding of the desired outcome of the community as revealed in the 2018 consultation process by GHD.

Nor does it conform with the outcome of the consultation process undertaken in March/April 2021.

I would like to assure Mr Weir there are people on the committee who are doing their utmost to ensure the wishes of the community are upheld and the minutes of the meeting do not reflect the robust discussion that sometimes occurs during the meetings.

It is critical the Coffs Harbour community comes out in force for the next round of consultation to ensure the widest cross section of views and opinions are put forward if there is to be an outcome that meets the aspirations of the broad community.

We are advised there will be a wider net cast to gauge the public sentiment in the next round including a reach out to the younger generation.

We are also advised this consultation process will be well advertised.

No doubt these processes can be overwhelming for some but it is important that people speak up for themselves and from the heart.

If the community does not take advantage of the process they could very quickly find themselves in a similar debacle to that over the Cultural and Civic Space.

It is important to seek out the information and stay informed regarding all proposals and outcomes and to respond through participation and submissions.

The Jetty Foreshore Project Steering Advisory Committee (PSAC) is just that.

An advisory committee.

Over and above the eleven individuals who are on the committee there is a background of urban designers and Indigenous consultants along with marketing and research personnel from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment and of course staff members from Coffs Harbour City Council.

The eleven individuals from the PSAC very quickly become a meeting of 25 or more attendees with some attending remotely.

One matter of importance which was not mentioned in Mr Weirs letter is the proposal for signature buildings either side of Marine Pde just east of the rail crossing.

One to the north and one to the south.

No detail has been given as to just what these buildings might comprise.

However regardless of the use and as a “gateway” to the foreshore they would contribute significantly to altering the amenity of the space and to activity immediately adjacent to the rail crossing.

This wold place further pressure on parking and traffic flows which would need to be addressed.

To offset the anticipated increase in activity in the precinct there is a proposal for multi-level parking along the rail line between the station and the Jetty strip.

With so many concerns in the community regarding traffic congestion and parking issues it is important people fully understand the plans as a whole.

How these plans would mesh with the revitalisation of the Jetty strip which will include commercial retail and accommodation offerings at the old forestry site and also at the Jetty Village in time needs to be considered.

None of this will happen overnight but taken as a whole it gives a clear picture of where the government at all levels may be looking for the Jetty area into the future.

Any questions regarding these matters can be addressed to members of the PSAC or directly to the NSWDPIE.

Regards,

Ann LEONARD.