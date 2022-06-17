OPINION: Jetty Redevelopment – It’s not about tourism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

MAKE no mistake, the NSW Government’s draft Masterplan for the Jetty Foreshore Precinct has nothing whatsoever to do with tourism – and everything to do with their desire to further stimulate the overpopulation frenzy, driven by a reprehensible Premier who’s on the record as saying that he wants a ‘big’ NSW (despite it already bursting at the seams).

The lack of a Visitor Information Centre for a city the size of Coffs Harbour (or even Bellingen) is testimony to this Government’s real attitude towards tourism – in stark contrast to Queensland, where they’re everywhere, with even tiny outback towns like Windorah and Boulia having great Visitor Centres.

‘Hats off’ to Council for responding to the huge amount of criticism of the Masterplan and rejecting this shockingly-selfish NSW Government attempt at cramming ever more tax-payers within its borders, no matter what the cost to the environment and public amenity.

Regards,

Richie TASSICKER,

Toormina.