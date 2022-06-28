OPINION: Jimmys Beach Restoration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WAS surprised to see in the Nota of 23 June 2022, a photo of a truck delivering sand to the eroded area on Jimmys Beach.

I have attached a photo of a specialised vehicle doing the same job back in January 1985.

I think it’s fair to say that after 37 years and millions of dollars, the sand replenishment programme is unsuccessful.

Gordon Grainger mentioned that “the natural entrance known as Myall Point should be pursued.”

Bob Adams (of Hawks Nest) referred to this in his letter to the Nota on 16 June 2005.

He stated, “In1979, I had an uneasy feeling when the dredge moved in to deepen Corrie Creek.”

Again in a letter to Nota In 2009 he stated, “It can be easily demonstrated using university education and research papers that the dredging of the lime kilns channel has caused both the short cut blockage and the Jimmys beach disaster.”

I too, in my letter to Council that was published in the Nota on 8 October 2009 and also in the Newcastle Herald, supported the idea of returning the river to its natural state of allowing the almost full tidal flow to pass via the eastern channel (the short cut).

In time a strong tidal flow out of the Myall River could cause the reestablishment of Myall Point and the sand banks or “shoals” that gave Shoal Bay its name and that helped protect Jimmys Beach.

Regards,

Gerry GAMBLE,

Eleebana.