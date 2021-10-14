OPINION: Leave the snakes alone!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WALKING at The Gap, Bruxner Park Rd we observed a very sad and upsetting sight.

A young carpet snake had, very recently, been killed by decapitation.

This is not the first time we have seen something similar.

Last year, we saw a larger carpet snake, well over 2 meters and up to 20 years old, had been killed on the walking path at Sealy Lookout by someone dropping a rock on its head.

Our plea is for visitors to Coffs (and locals) to leave these beautiful native animals to themselves.

They are not dangerous.

They will not hurt you, if we all please just leave them alone.

Regards,

Rose and Tony JOHNSON,

West Korora.