OPINION: Living with Covid-19 Opinion by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 15, 2021 DEAR News Of The Area, ONCE again all consideration of when to open up (the State) and live with Covid-19 depends on how well Sydney is prepared with 80% vaccinated. But the Regions like Coffs Harbour are only at 50% or so and places like Byron Bay, being vaccine hesitant, are at a lower rate. It is the unvaccinated that will suffer the most with hospitalisations and deaths and under 12 children are also very vulnerable but hopefully with lesser symptoms. I hope this political vs medical experiment works towards our economic and healthy future. Regards, Brian MAHONY, Coffs Harbour.