OPINION: Living with Covid-19

DEAR News Of The Area,

ONCE again all consideration of when to open up (the State) and live with Covid-19 depends on how well Sydney is prepared with 80% vaccinated.

But the Regions like Coffs Harbour are only at 50% or so and places like Byron Bay, being vaccine hesitant, are at a lower rate.

It is the unvaccinated that will suffer the most with hospitalisations and deaths and under 12 children are also very vulnerable but hopefully with lesser symptoms.

I hope this political vs medical experiment works towards our economic and healthy future.

Regards,

Brian MAHONY,

Coffs Harbour.