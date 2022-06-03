OPINION: Make your voice heard on Jetty Foreshore Development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE been reading the comments in the paper over the last few weeks about the Jetty Foreshore Development proposal.

In particular Gerry McGilvray (‘Coffs Harbour’s right to open public spaces and genuine consultation’, p23, Coffs Coast NOTA, 27 May Edition), who correctly states that the surveys compiled do contain closed outcome questions which you can only answer in such a way that development is seen as the outcome.

As someone who has used statistical methods in surveys, I can see how these surveys are biased statistically.

They need redoing.

I completely support the opposition to the current draft plan.

It has completely ignored the majority who have given their opinion through the various forums online, face to face and a large meeting at the high school this month.

The opposition to this proposal in the community is immense in its current form.

It is clear they have one agenda to steamroll through a proposal to build units on a massive scale on that land.

The community has to stop this.

Remember the State Government election is due on 23 March 2023 and we can vote out this government who are proposing this development.

As many people as possible who are against the current proposal must be active and write to the Minister for Planning and Housing Anthony Roberts and the Premier Dominic Perrottet their concerns.

Send them emails and tell them the proposal is not what the community wants and remind them the election is looming.

They only have to look at the events of last week at the Federal level to see what happens when the people feel they are not being listened to.

Yes it’s a threat and why not?

Don’t be one of the silent majority make your voice heard now.

Ask Gurmesh Singh, our state MP, to get the Minister to act and stop this proposal.

Give the land to the community.

If they really mean they want no profit from this land then hand it over.

The local people can decide how it’s used.

If we don’t act now and prevent this proposal from going ahead you will see the biggest environmental eyesore ever to be built on the Eastern Seaboard.

People will come to see this gross development and take pictures.

Let’s hope we never get to that point.

Make your voice heard.

Please.

Regards,

Cyril WOOD,

Coffs Harbour.