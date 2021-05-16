OPINION: Mayor welcomes News Of The Area, laments loss of Nambucca Guardian News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SINCE 1911 the Nambucca Valley has had a local newspaper delivering trusted local stories.

By various names the Nambucca Guardian News has documented the evolution of our community, our tragedies and triumphs and has been a source of social connection and cohesion.

The loss of the Guardian and the team who put their hearts and souls into our community was one more blow for a community that has suffered more than its fair share in recent times.

But there is good news.

For all who have been suffering local news withdrawal the good news is that once again there is news.

It gives me great pleasure to welcome Nambucca Valley News Of The Area and to congratulate the management and staff on their very first edition of a new free paper dedicated to the news and views of the beautiful Nambucca Valley.

Regards,

Rhonda HOBAN OAM

Mayor.