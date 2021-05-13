OPINION: MP Melinda Pavery welcomes News Of The Area to Nambucca Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

A COMMUNITY newspaper gives voice to all those local stories we love and need to hear.

It connects us all; our families, our neighbours, our valleys, our businesses and community organisations.

Local newspapers play an important, irreplaceable role in our lives.

They cover Council, community sports, keep track of events at schools and community gatherings, flag upcoming entertainment – they provide that objective platform which shines a light on what’s going on in our streets, on our roads and on issues which affect our communities.

A local newspaper reports the local happenings and builds the historical record of our community – for time immemorial.

I welcome News of The Area into our region and wish them the best success.

And I encourage everyone to contribute and support this new community resource.

Regards,

Mel PAVEY

Member for Oxley.