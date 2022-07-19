OPINION: Multi storey development a dead issue? Opinion by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 19, 2022 DEAR News Of The Area, WHY, with the Council turnaround, are we even still discussing multi storey development east of the railway line at the Jetty? I thought the way some of the new councillors were speaking prior to being elected, it would now be a dead issue. Or were some speaking with forked tongues as was suggested? Remain vigilant. There is a short council term and those who misrepresented their real agendas are becoming evident? Regards, Dick MCDERMOTT, Coffs Harbour.