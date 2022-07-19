OPINION: Multi storey development a dead issue?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHY, with the Council turnaround, are we even still discussing multi storey development east of the railway line at the Jetty?

I thought the way some of the new councillors were speaking prior to being elected, it would now be a dead issue.

Or were some speaking with forked tongues as was suggested?

Remain vigilant.

There is a short council term and those who misrepresented their real agendas are becoming evident?

Regards,

Dick MCDERMOTT,

Coffs Harbour.