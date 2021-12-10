OPINION: No means no, Mcdonalds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE decision to not accept the umpire’s ruling by making an attempt to overturn Council’s rejection of Mcdonalds’ proposed expansion into Toormina flies in the face of this company’s virtue signalling that it is a caring part of the local community as opposed a profit driven fast food multinational that specifically targets children, disproportionately feeding on the nation’s addiction to refined sugar and trans fats.

Council listened to the overwhelming negative response from our community and rightly rejected the proposal for a myriad of logical reasons.

By going over the head of Council and community this organisation sets itself at odds to what it purports to stand for and should immediately withdraw from the appeal.

Regards,

Dave CHIBEBA,

Toormina.