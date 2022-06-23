OPINION: No residential development east of the railway line at the Jetty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

IN your Friday, 17 June article by Sam Parker (‘Plan Rejected’, p1/4, Coffs Coast NOTA), the Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh is quoted as saying he “wished that the Council had listened to the views of their professional staff” before voting out the Draft Masterplan for the Jetty.

My wish is that the Member for Coffs Harbour would listen to the views of his community.

Is he aware of the community anger at the Draft Masterplan for residential development east of the railway line, as displayed at the meeting of over 200 residents on May 12 at the Jetty High School Hall?

Is he aware of the conclusion from the 2018 survey of over 900 residents – from the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct/GHD Community and Stakeholder Consultation Outcomes Report – which found that “Overall, there is an objection to solely residential development category across all areas of the Precinct”?

It strikes me as an ideal time for an independent to stand against Gurmesh at the next State Election, with a central plank to their platform being: “NO residential development east of the railway line at the Jetty”.

Regards,

Wilson MCORIST,

Bonville.