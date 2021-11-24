OPINION: Plaques ruining Sawtell Headland

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

SAWTELL Headland is a magnificent place to visit on both warm days and wild and windy ones.

Unfortunately, it is becoming a bit of a mausoleum with plaques being glued on to various rocks to commemorate lost loved ones who obviously also loved this space.

I understand the desire of relatives and friends to commemorate loved ones who have lost their lives, in sometimes horrific circumstances, but the proliferation of various plaques is now detracting from this special place.

I wonder if Coffs Council would consider erecting a memorial or art work on the headland that people could use to add names of loved ones, if they feel the need to express their love of the ocean, and to prevent too much human intervention in a lovely natural spot.

Regards,

ROSE,

Sawtellian.