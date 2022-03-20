OPINION: Please explain petrol price inconsistency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

MY wife and I visited our daughter and grandson in Brisbane at the beginning of March.

We filled our car in Coffs for 183.9 cents per litre, which was five cents cheaper than here in Woopi.

The weather conditions saw us getting caught a few extra days in Brisbane and the only way back home was a circuitous route inland back to Woolgoolga.

We were surprised to see on the outskirts of Warwick, QLD, that unleaded 91 was 177.9 per litre.

The further we drove the cheaper it got and we saw 173.9 per litre.

I know that it is a hoary old chestnut, but why?

Years ago we were told that it was more expensive inland because of transport costs.

Then we knew that a few years ago Qld was always cheaper, but at Carindale near our daughter’s place it was the same price as Coffs.

I know that as consumers we are at the mercy of the market but I am angry that we are being gouged, and really, there is nothing we can do.

There… I have got that off my chest.

Regards,

David MICHAEL,

Safety Beach.