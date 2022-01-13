OPINION: Protecting the Jetty’s legacy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News Of The Area,

STRENGTH to the new mayor’s arm in his opposition to residential development east of the railway line at the Jetty.

Sheer historical accident has bestowed on Coffs this jewel in her crown: a large area of undeveloped foreshore land close to the city centre.

To squander this legacy would be equivalent to Sydney having built over the Botanic Gardens, the Domain and Hyde Park.

Generations to come would regard it as a monumental and unfixable blunder.

The NSW Government obviously doesn’t see it this way and it is up to Council to ensure it never happens.

Frank SCAHILL,

Coffs Harbour.