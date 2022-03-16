OPINION: Public Toilet Dismay at Woolgoolga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I RECENTLY used the public toilets at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve and I am concerned and dismayed at the fact that these toilets, for men and women are located within the children’s playground.

It is common knowledge that the favourite haunts of paedophiles are children’s playgrounds and public toilets, and in Woolgoolga here it is served up on a plate.

Having the toilets in such a situation gives any potential paedophile a total right to be in that vicinity.

No matter how vigilant a parent is, there is always the unguarded moment when a little child can be led away, and in this playground it is only a matter of metres.

A simple remedy is to reconfigure the fencing so that the toilets are located outside the playground fence.

Also, where are the public showers and change rooms now located at Woolgoolga Beach?

Regards,

Coral JOHNSON,

Woolgoolga.