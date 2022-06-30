OPINION: Rate rises and overdevelopment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM sure many other ratepayers would be as angry as I am to hear that both Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Councils have once again decided that it is justified to increase our rates at a time when everyone is already suffering from mortgage stress as well increasing energy bills and cost of living expenses!

At the same time, Coffs Harbour City Council has lumbered us with a $100 million debt to build the Taj Mahal Council chambers, which most of us voted against!

This building, when finally completed, will not generate even $1 of revenue, whilst the cost to us poor ratepayers will go on indefinitely!

Now with regards to the redevelopment of the Jetty Foreshore, throughout my working life I have travelled extensively, and lived all over Australia.

I have witnessed many badly overdeveloped foreshores built mainly to attract tourist dollars, but with very little thought for the benefit of locals who pay for it!

By all means build a luxury hotel near the airport, but leave our open space at the jetty for everyone of us to enjoy!

We need spaces for weekend markets, free parking and family picnics.

We need to seek the advice of Landcare, the local Aboriginal community and bush regeneration experts to beautify our jetty by planting more trees and native shrubs to act as a wildlife corridor, encouraging back threatened wildlife as well as handing this land back to us, instead of commercial interests!

Another concept which is very popular at Balmoral Beach in Sydney is a rotunda utilised all year round for classical musicians and amateur Shakespeare plays for everyone’s enjoyment!

All these ideas will enhance our natural environment, and will delight tourists and locals alike! This is our last chance to stop over development!

Regards,

Ziggy KOENIGSEDER,

Coffs Harbour.