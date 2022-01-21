OPINION: Razzle Dazzle to rock in 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the world returning to normal Razzle Dazzle Rockers also returns to normality with unrestricted rock ‘n’ roll classes held at Sawtell RSL Club, upstairs in the lovely Princess Room which allows an almost private atmosphere, every Wednesday evening.

The 2022 classes will commence on Wednesday 2 February.

Intermediate class will be at 7pm for dancers who have upper level ability.

This is followed at 7.45 pm with the beginner class, which starts at the very basic step level and week by week climbs and progresses until on week 6 students have learned enough to be comfortable on the dance floor.

We teach a traditional style rock ‘n’ roll which has a fantastic fitness aspect to it, coupled with a great social scene which we maintain with weekly classes and regular workshops and dances.

In keeping with our love for teaching people to dance, we provide a special introductory price for beginners.

For more information on any of the above please contact Sandy and Dale on 66514108 or 0421130076.