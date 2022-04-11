OPINION: Red Cross is back in full swing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WE had an informative visit recently from three members of the Hunter Region Trauma Teddies Group who are a group of ladies from Newcastle who get together and knit Trauma Teddies for the Red Cross.

They are now also knitting twiddle muffs that have a calming effect for Alzheimer patients.

If anyone would like patterns please contact Janet Baker on 4997 0043.

A great day was had at the Seniors Expo with lots of info, great music and tea and scones.

Thank you to all those that purchased goodies and supported all the groups that were there.

Well done to the organisers.

It is that time of the year again to start collecting beanies, gloves, socks, blankets (single bed size, new condition) for those living in cars.

Unfortunately the number is still rising due to Covid and high rents and lack of affordable housing.

It is easy to become homeless.

People living payday to payday can get behind in rent for whatever reason and are asked to leave.

There is nowhere affordable to rent, with up to 80 people applying for one rental.

Sometimes the only option is to live in your car, which is very cold in winter.

Donations can be dropped off at 6 Settlers Way, Tea Gardens.

Regards,

Janet BAKER,

Red Cross.