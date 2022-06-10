OPINION: Rediscovering the tourism capital of the North Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE Draft Masterplan for the Jetty Revitalisation gives the Coffs community the opportunity to return our city to its previous position of the tourist capital of the North Coast.

With the revitalisation of foreshores which has been achieved in places like Kingscliff and Port Macquarie, we should be accepting the challenge, and making our foreshores the jewel of Coffs Harbour.

At the moment, our foreshores lack vitality, service, and …vision!

The Draft Masterplan (and it is a ‘draft’) provides the way to achieving this.

With the low-key, controlled development envisaged, community building, recreational space, accommodation, short-stay, low to medium-rise apartments, a hotel/tavern, cafes etc, the opportunity is there for our city and foreshores to become a 5-star tourist and convention city. Compare this proposal with what the city currently has to offer: uptown, the motel strip has been untouched in 40 years, no new motels have been built in this time, resorts have been replaced by accommodation complexes, or have had minimal refurbishment for 30 years (read the reviews on TripAdvisor!), the mall is a skeleton of its previous self.

Our community members need to embrace progress, and the revitalisation of the jetty precinct provides for this.

Take the opportunity to complete the survey before June 13, and add your voice to the majority of respondents who have already indicated their support for this proposal.

Yours,

Graeme DYBALL,

Toormina.