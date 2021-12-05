OPINION: Reduced to a Pile of Rubble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

IF YOU have been down Ridge Street recently you will see that the Small Hall of the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre (NCAC) has been completely demolished.

In its short lifetime it served a multitude of community groups very well and was in excellent condition – it was an attractive hall with a good sized functional kitchen and dedicated storage space for regular users.

It was not an old building, it was only constructed in 1988, yet it is to be replaced by a building with a much smaller kitchen and no dedicated storage space for regular hirers.

We are still uncertain how community lettings of the new Small Hall will be managed into the future.

The funding for the Nambucca Library Re-Development Project is coming from Nambucca Valley Council and State and Federal Grants one of which is designated to be directed to ‘Community Roads and Infrastructure’.

Should we be spending ratepayers’ money on the demolition and rebuild of a perfectly good building or, as the grant suggests, on public roads and essential community infrastructure?

There was an alternative architectural plan submitted for the site from a very experienced Sydney company who had won NSW State accolades for their work on the design of libraries. Their plan was to build around our small hall and not demolish it.

These plans were rejected in favour of the Queensland company who are the present architects.

The cost of the project has already doubled from original estimates and, due to the present shortage of building supplies, is likely to escalate further.

Is this good planning and financial management by Nambucca Shire Council?

Many of us believe the money could be better spent.

The majority of submissions from residents sent to council were opposed to the present architectural plans for the NCAC site but they were completely ignored.

It’s election day tomorrow (Saturday).

This could be one of the issues to be considered before you vote.

We need a new team of councillors who genuinely listen to the views of the community.

This project is a disappointing use of public money and the overwhelming views of residents have not been seriously considered at any stage of the development.

Nambucca Valley Council and our councillors should take more account of public opinion.

They should be open to genuine consultation particularly with volunteers who have spent decades managing and refurbishing the present NCAC halls.

Sadly this has not happened – we have had a pretence of consultation but little more than this.

Nambucca Heads needs a purpose-built new library on a more spacious site with safe parking. We should be preserving the community buildings that serve our community well, not demolishing them at enormous cost.

Regards,

Marlene GRIFFIN,

Valla Beach.