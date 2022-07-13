OPINION: Renewables wont hack the mission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE fastest way to acquire nuclear subs will be to wet lease them from the US.

The sooner we build nuclear power stations and/or efficient coal powered power stations, the better.

Renewables wont hack the mission.

We can’t stop mining coal because we need it to make steel, and developing countries depend on our coal for energy.

Fort Denison in Sydney Harbour has measured the level of the Pacific Ocean for over 100 years.

The sea level is not rising and therefore the Pacific Islands are not sinking.

If we completely shut down Australia tomorrow, it won’t make an iota of difference to world emissions.

Australia has had worse fires, floods and loss of life back in the 1800s/1900s. Check the facts and history.

All the doom and gloom predictions made by the climate wizards over the last 50 years have not come to fruition.

I know some sections of society are going bonkers when they start trying to stop the cows from farting.

In conclusion, man made climate change is the largest scam ever perpetuated on mankind.

It is all about redistribution of wealth by stealth.

It is a total con!

Regards,

Ken MITCHELL,

Coffs Harbour.