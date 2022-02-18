OPINION: Respect is earned, not commanded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I NEED to comment on a couple of points made in the recently published letter from my good friend Darcey Browning (‘Warming Up’, p29, NOTA, Friday 11 February Edition).

Darcey’s respect in the community is large and derives from a lifetime of work and service.

While many people will disagree with his ideas, thinking people know that he articulates these ideas intelligently and honestly, and shows respect to opposing points of view.

He even accepted my gift of The Saturday Paper once!

However, I disagree with his statement that “… our elected leader should command respect”.

I believe respect is earned – not commanded.

Our present PM has presided over a government exhibiting a level of dishonesty never before seen in Australia.

Think…a short list.

Sports rorts, carparks rorts, Airport land sale rort, Robodebt, nobbling of the ABC…

Think…serial rogue MP’s that the PM refuses to sack: George Christensen, Barnaby Joyce, Andrew Laming, Craig Kelly, Christian Porter.

The persistent avoidance by both parties of a Federal version of ICAC is entirely understandable.

You go on to worry about government control of the balance of power?

This is precisely what we need – except I’d call it the balance of reason.

We can never have honesty in a party system where elected members are beholden to the ‘party line’ and the party line is dictated by big business.

Nationally, we have a field of strong independents in the next election and the best thing that could happen is for a strong crossbench to hold each of the main parties to account.

Respect for all politicians may then start to recover ?

Over to you Darcey!

Regards,

Roger BURKE,

Bellingen.