OPINION: Responsibility and Respect

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHY is it when a huge amount of money is being expended the elected councillors have chosen to walk away from their duty and responsibility to the ratepayers?

It appears the elected councillors are removing themselves from any responsibility from the inevitable blowouts in this unwanted project.

Of course some of those councillors may not be there after the delayed elections in which case they will not be “left with egg on their face”.

Surely jeopardising a construction contract at this stage would be much better in the long run in these uncertain times and amidst the wishes of many in our community.

Further congestion in an already congested area hardly makes sense of the notion this will only “enhance the CBD”.

Surely the current council chambers purpose built to take another two levels should have been considered and a more easily accessible site chosen for a library gallery and entertainment centre a more sensible option.

Regards,

Ann DEANS,

North Boambee Valley.