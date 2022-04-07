OPINION: Rezoning of Valla community land

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WOULD like to express my dismay and disappointment at the recent Council decision to rezone community land in order to sell it off.

In particular, I take offence at the argument, put forward by Mayor Rhonda Hoban, that the land in Ocean View Drive will be sold and the money used to contribute to the replacement of the Valla Footbridge.

This is a disingenuous argument, to put it politely.

The money from the sale of the land will go into the general reserve and the funds for the footbridge will come out of the general reserve.

It does not go into a special reserved account.

The second aspect of this argument reflects the impoverished vision for the future of our community held by the Mayor that would see it as acceptable to sell off community land and open space in order to fund infrastructure, particularly in the face of such stiff community opposition.

What was the community consultation process for if it is just going to be ignored?

We deserve better.

Regards,

Peter SOBEY,

Valla.